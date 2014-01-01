The computer of the future is not a product , but a place.

A community space and seed of a future.

If the dynamic medium is to serve as the foundation for new modes of thought and communication, it must lift all people, not just those traditionally advantaged by technology. There is no product we can ship to achieve this goal.

Instead, we are building Dynamicland as a community space, where the people of Oakland will come to “live in the future” and shape the medium with us. We are actively drawing our community from a diverse set of people, with a focus on those who are underserved or alienated by current forms of computing.

This community space is a model for a new kind of civic institution —

a public library for 21st-century literacy.